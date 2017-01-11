Several defendants bound over to Division One in latest session of circuit court

Among defendants who waived preliminary hearings this week in the associate division of Grundy County circuit court are 20-year-old Thomas Dalton of Galt, 33-year-old Marc Gardner of Trenton, 33-year-old Brian St. Onge of Trenton, 30-year-old Timothy Ledbetter of Trenton and 34-year-old Levi Bell of Trenton.

Each was bound over to Division One of circuit court.

Dalton faces charges of child molestation in the first degree allegedly involving a victim under the age of 14 as of last November. Gardner and St. Onge are accused on separate charges of non-support of a minor child. Ledbetter is charged with resisting arrest and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bell faces charges of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

When he was in court yesterday, Bell admitted he did not have $217 to pay a fine, court costs, and a late fee on previous charges of peace disturbance and resisting arrest from an incident last August. Bell was sentenced to 22 days in the Grundy County Detention Center, then given credit for serving the first four days and remanded for the rest.

45-year-old Kirk Latimer of Spickard pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to 11 days in jail and given credit for serving those days.

Latimer is to contribute 50 dollars to the Grundy county law enforcement fund and pay court costs. A plea agreement was involved in the case.

With the request for a jury trial by 55-year-old James Lewellen of Trenton, a charge of violating a protection order for an adult was certified to Division One.

