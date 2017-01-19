National Weather Service releases schedule of weather Spotter Training

The National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill Office will hold Spotter Talks in the listening area in February and March.

Locations for the talks (as of today) include the Grundy County Courthouse in the third floor courtroom the night of February 1st at 7 o’clock, the Polo Community Building the night of February 6th at 7 o’clock, the Bucklin R-2 High School the night of February 8th at 7 o’clock, the Bethany Fire Department the night of February 10th at 7 o’clock, the Rupe Community Center in Carrollton the night of March 9th at 7 o’clock, and the Putnam County Middle School Auditorium the evening of March 15th at 6:30.

A National Weather Service representative will discuss severe weather season and safety precautions during the Spotter Talks.

