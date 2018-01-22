Milan resident arrested in connection with kidnapping of 12-year-old in Omaha, Nebraska

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident in connection with an alleged kidnapping this month of a minor from Omaha, Nebraska.Â Â The 23-year-old suspect was taken into custody Saturday morning in Sullivan County.

According to an online report, Eh Tha Ger of 515 East 3rd Street is charged in Sullivan County with statutory rape or attempted rape in the first degree of a person less than 14-years-old. He also faces a child kidnapping charge stemming from January 12.Â The arrest warrant was issued Saturday and no bond is listed in the Sullivan County online court information.

The Omaha WorWorld-Heralds reported a 12-year-old girl was last seen leaving her home in Omaha, January 8th. The girl was the subject of a public appeal for help as efforts were underway to locate her â€“ believed by her mother to be in the company of a 23-year-old boyfriend. Authorities report the young girl was located in a home at Milan and was taken into protective custody.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eric Brown told KTVO authorities worked to secure a search warrant to a residence where it was believed the girl was staying. He says that when inside the home, three suspects were detained and Ku was located just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Brown says Paw Ku was in good condition and healthy when found by officers.

A fourth suspect turned himself in at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office later in the morning on Saturday.

