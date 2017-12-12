Don Dalrymple receives Missouri Community College Association Trustee Leadership Award

Don Dalrymple of Trenton, Missouri was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) for his outstanding support as a board trustee for North Central Missouri College and his service to MCCA. Don received the 2017 Trustee Leadership award at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This award is given annually to a community college trustee that has shown their support and commitment to Missouri community colleges.

Don is an active board member of NCMC and also serves as a board member for MCCA. Prior to his service as an NCMC trustee, Don was a professor at NCMC and when he retired, professor emeritus. He has been associated with NCMC and community colleges for 51 years.

“We are lucky to have passionate board members who love our college and the community college concept,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “Don’s leadership and dedication to NCMC and community colleges are why he is so deserving of this award.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.

