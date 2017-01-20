Chillicothe Rotary Club to host dinner in April

The Chillicothe Rotary Club is making an advanced announcement that it will hold a dinner in April to celebrate the end of the Shoes for Orphan Souls caravan.

The dinner will be held at the Chillicothe Country Club the evening of Friday, April 28th from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

The dinner will include pork loins smoked by Club President Roger Barnes.

Rotary International Director Larry Lunsford and a Buckner International representative will talk about what happens to the shoes collected for the Shoes for Orphan Souls.

The dinner costs $10 per person, which includes a light meal and a drink ticket.

