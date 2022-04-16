Road to close for culvert replacements on routes in Macon County

Local News April 16, 2022
Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on routes in Macon County.

  • Macon County Route 3– April 18-21, the road will be closed at Grouse Ave. to Haystack St. between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
  • Macon County Route 3–April 25, the road will be closed from Haystack St. to Hammack St. between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
  • Macon County Route 3–April 26, the road will be closed from Fountain St. to Impala St. between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
  • Macon County Route 3–April 27, the road will be closed at Gypsum St. to Route HH between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
  • Macon County Route 3–April 28, the road will be closed from Frontier Street to Geyser Ave. between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times.

