Road to close for culvert replacements on routes in Macon County

Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be performing culvert replacements on routes in Macon County.

Macon County Route 3– April 18-21, the road will be closed at Grouse Ave. to Haystack St. between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Macon County Route 3–April 25, the road will be closed from Haystack St. to Hammack St. between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Macon County Route 3–April 26, the road will be closed from Fountain St. to Impala St. between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Macon County Route 3–April 27, the road will be closed at Gypsum St. to Route HH between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.