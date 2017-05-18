Cameron Police Department reports 3 arrests

The Cameron Police Department reports it arrested a Cameron man in connection with a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of North Walnut.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Cameron Police arrested 39-year-old Justin Lamb, who was in possession of the stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday.

He was arrested on active warrants from DeKalb County for tampering with a witness, two counts of felony harassment, and unlawful use of a weapon.

His total bond for the warrants is $75,000 cash only.

The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges on Lamb for the felonies of tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

His total bond is set at $40,000 cash only.

The Cameron Police Department reports it made two arrests after reports of items stolen from parked vehicles and vehicles stolen.

Chief Rick Bashor reports that 19-year-old Jacob Barnes of Saint Joseph and 18-year-old Kristiana Meador of Cameron Tuesday.

Barnes was arrested for a Buchanan County probation and parole warrant with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance as well as for a Buchanan County warrant for misdemeanor tampering with a $5,000 bond.

The Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges on Barnes and Meador for the felonies of stealing and possession of a controlled substance as well as the misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday.

The total bond for Barnes and Meador is $50,000 each.

Bashor says several stolen items were recovered and identified by their owners during the investigation, and police will continue to contact victims in the cases.

He adds that the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Department assisted the Cameron Police.

