Three injured in Sunday crash on Ensign Trace Road in Cameron

Local News April 18, 2022 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
Two vehicles collided Sunday in Cameron resulting in three people being taken by ambulance to the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for all three occupants. They are 77-year-old Garrison Pollard of Cowgill, as well as 57-year-old James Navin and 54-year-old Michelle Navin, both of Tarkio.

The car driven by Pollard was northbound bound on Ensign Trace Road when it allegedly failed to yield to the eastbound Navin pickup on Highway 36.

Both vehicles were demolished in the crash which happened just past noon Sunday. All occupants in the vehicles were using seat belts.

