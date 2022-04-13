Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for April 12, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Four defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each had their cases bound over to the Division One

court docket on Thursday.

Jennifer Dee Tunnell of Trenton is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid as of March 13th.

Domanic James Lee Ratkovich of Trenton is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid as of March 25th.

Hunter David Krawitz of Spickard is charged with 2nd-degree burglary, felony stealing, and 1st-degree property damage from a February 17th incident.

Rayleah Rayven Ishmael of Cameron faces felony counties of drug possession and the delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail plus misdemeanors of possessing ten grams or less of marijuana and unlawful drug paraphernalia: all March 14

Humphreys resident Clarence William Coursey pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of January 28th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Coursey was placed on two years probation. He’s to make a $100 donation to the law enforcement restitution fund, pay a recoupment fee of $98.00, and court costs.

Trenton resident Robert Eugene Ewing pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as of November 4th. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Ewing was placed on two years probation and is to pay court costs.