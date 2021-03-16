Young at Heart Resources election to Board of Directors to be held on May 4th, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Every year Young at Heart Resources holds regional elections to its Board of Directors. The board is comprised of 9 members representing 18 counties in Northwest Missouri, and each member term is 3 years.

Current members Sherry Golden, David Smith, and Mary Eileen Snow are up for reelection, which means there are 3 member seats open to new candidates who reside in the following counties: Buchanan, Caldwell, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway Putnam, Sullivan, or Worth. If you are interested in running, you can obtain a candidate packet by visiting the Young at Heart website, contacting Janna at [email protected], or by calling 660-240-9400. Candidate packets must be turned in by April 12, 2021.

“Since 1973, Young at Heart Resources has been serving the needs of older adults in NW Missouri under the guidance of its Board of Directors. We are seeking dedicated individuals to continue that tradition with the ever-changing needs of our older adult population,” says Michael Stopka, Chief Executive Officer.

Residents 60 and above residing in our Northwest Missouri service area will be able to cast a ballot at a polling site located in their county. Each county will have at least one polling site, which will be announced closer to the election date.

