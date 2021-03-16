Mask declaration order in Chillicothe set to expire

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Based upon The Livingston County Health Center’s calculation of positivity rate and other risk criteria, authorities in Chillicothe feel it is safe to end the mask declaration.

According to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks or face coverings are still strongly recommended in public places where social distancing cannot be maintained to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a mask will be left up to each individual person if they feel it is in their best interest to do so; however, each school, business, or other governing bodies may continue to require masks for attendance or service. Masks will still be required for service at the Livingston County Health Center.

The Livingston County Health Department, along with other authorities in Chillicothe, will continue to monitor the situation, and if a rise in the disease is seen that warrants respiratory precautions, the health department, along with other authorities in Chillicothe, may order the wearing of masks reinstated.

The Livingston County Health Department is asking residents to continue to wash hands, social distance, avoid congregating in large groups, and stay at home if you feel you are ill.

The Declaration to wear masks will expire on March 16, 2021, at 11:59 pm.

Related