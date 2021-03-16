What’s In Your Barn or Attic: American Pickers TV show set to return to north Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The American Pickers are planning to return to Missouri, and while here, plan to film episodes of The History Channel television series throughout this area in May 2021.

American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While they plan to be in Missouri this May, they will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, they wish to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.

American Pickers, for those of you that do not know, is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet “characters” with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and wants to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send producers your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.

