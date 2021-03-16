Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Officials of the Trenton High School Alumni Association announced on Tuesday that classes planning to complete their own mailings with their reunion plans inserted into the general letter are asked to pick up supplies at the office of Dynamic Tax & Accounting at 203 East 9th Street in Trenton beginning today.

Envelopes, class mailing labels, and the general mailing information will be available for pick up and classes will need to simply insert their letter with the other materials and return to the same location by March 31st.

The Grundy County Opportunity Center is once again assisting with the balance of the mailing with everyone asked to complete their mailings, retuning them for bulk mailing, and any returned after the deadline will become the responsibility of the individual class.

Related