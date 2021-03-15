Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Mercer County Clinic offering COVID-19 vaccinations to Phase 1B – Tier 3

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton are now scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for the Phase 1B – Tier 3 population.

The clinics were previously reaching out only to eligible patients within the State of Missouri’s designated high-risk tier groups. Phase 1B – Tier 3 opens vaccination eligibility to a much larger group of the population, including teachers, childcare workers, communications infrastructure workers, dams sector workers, energy sector workers, food and agriculture workers, government employees, and those working in information technology roles. Additional details defining this group can be found at THIS LINK.

The next scheduled Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be on Wednesday, March 24 at the Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic and Thursday, March 25 at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group. The vaccine administered will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750 or the Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.

