Tobi Crippen selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Tobi Crippen, Extended Operations Specialist from Savannah, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for March. Tobi, an NCMC Alumni, has been employed at NCMC for three years and holds an Associate in Arts degree.

Tobi strives to make personal connections with each student at the North Belt Center. She feels the more connected they are, the more successful they will be. Tobi would like to continue to accomplish personal and professional growth. In the next five years, she sees NCMC growing exponentially in the area with students and programs offered.

“My favorite part of NCMC is the close relationships I have been blessed to develop with other departments and extended campuses,” said Tobi. “Our administration, staff, and faculty have always been so kind and helpful to us at the North Belt Center.” Tobi went on to say, “I’ve learned so many new things in the three short years I have been an NCMC employee and student.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place.

Related