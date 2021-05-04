Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships to students pursuing a career in healthcare

Wright Memorial Hospital
Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has awarded five $500 scholarships that are renewable for multiple semesters dependent upon the student’s performance.  Recipients will pursue or are currently pursuing health-related careers.

The 2021 recipients are:

  • McKenna Cox, North Central Missouri College
  • Christina De Jesus, North Central Missouri College
  • Sidney Lynch, North Central Missouri College
  • Maddie Searcy, North Central Missouri College
  • Carly Spencer, Trenton High School

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was established to encourage qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually. 

For more information, contact David Bain at 660-358-5706 or [email protected].

 

