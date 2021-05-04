Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships to students pursuing a career in healthcare

Reddit Share Pin Share 22 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has awarded five $500 scholarships that are renewable for multiple semesters dependent upon the student’s performance. Recipients will pursue or are currently pursuing health-related careers.

The 2021 recipients are:

McKenna Cox , North Central Missouri College

Christina De Jesus , North Central Missouri College

Sidney Lynch , North Central Missouri College

Maddie Searcy , North Central Missouri College

Carly Spencer, Trenton High School

The Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund was established to encourage qualified individuals to pursue or enrich a career in the health care field. Scholarships are awarded annually.

For more information, contact David Bain at 660-358-5706 or [email protected].

