A King City resident was injured in a crash near Union Star.

Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Cleveland, was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Health Care in St. Joseph for treatment of moderate injuries.

The car Cleveland was driving crossed the centerline on Highway 169, went off the road, struck an embankment, and a tree before it came back on the highway and stopped.

Vehicle damage was extensive in the crash near Union Star.

