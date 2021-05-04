Missouri State Auditor begins audit of Ralls County government

May 4, 2021
State Auditor Nicole Galloway said today her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Ralls County, located in northeast Missouri. The county received an overall rating of “fair” from the most recent state audit issued in November 2015.

“Audits can help local officials take steps to make government more efficient and effective for taxpayers,” Auditor Galloway said. “If citizens have information that would be helpful to our audit of Ralls County, I encourage them to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline.” 

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at The Missouri State Auditor’s website.

