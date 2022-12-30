Woman walking with traffic on Highway 246 dies after being struck by car

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a pedestrian was killed when struck by a motor vehicle on a Worth County highway Thursday afternoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brit Fisher of Sheridan, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner.

A trooper said a car was westbound on Highway 246 as the pedestrian was walking with traffic in the westbound lane. After impact, Fisher landed in the ditch where she died. The car then turned around to come back to the scene and came to a controlled stop in the eastbound lane.

The report listed the driver as 99-year-old Billie Wake of Grant City.

Assistance was provided by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

