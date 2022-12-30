20-year-old man from Lucerne dies while unloading handgun

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old male died after accidentally shooting himself while trying to unload a handgun.

Putnam County E-911 Joint Telecommunications Center received the emergency call just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the residence on Highway 136 in Lucerne.

The victim was later pronounced dead while still at the scene. The body was taken to Playle and Collins family funeral home in Unionville.

The Putnam County Sheriff said no foul play is suspected.

The identity of the victim was not released by the authorities

