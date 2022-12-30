Kidder woman injured in rollover crash in Daviess County; Patrol accuses her of DWI

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A single vehicle rollover accident last night in Daviess County injured a resident of Kidder.

The highway patrol said 33 year old Morgan LeWallen was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were minor.

A trooper said the sports utility vehicle was northbound when it traveled off the west side of 210th Street at Unity Avenue and overturned onto its side. It then slid down an embankment and struck several boulders. The report listed the S-U-V as demolished in the accident (6:25 pm Thursday) 12 miles southwest of Gallatin.

The patrol said LeWallen was not using a seat belt.

In an arrest report, the highway patrol accused Morgan LeWallen on driving while intoxicated, interfering and resisting with an arrest, driving while her license was suspended or revoked, as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

After treatment, she was taken on a 24 hour hold to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

