Woman from Missouri charged with meth trafficking

A Missouri, woman was charged in federal court with possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Connie M. Gonzales, 51, of Dixon, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Mo., with one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

According to an affidavit filed in support of today’s federal criminal complaint, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Gonzalez’s residence on Monday, March 21. Investigators found a safe in the master bedroom that contained a large bag of approximately 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine and three small baggies of crystal methamphetamine. Investigators also found a cellophane-wrapped package on the bed, under the sheet, that contained approximately 440 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Josephine L. Stockard. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pulaski County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the South Central Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

