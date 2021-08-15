Woman from Hamilton falls asleep on I-435 and crashes in Clay County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Vehicles driven by Residents of Hamilton and Kansas City were involved in an accident on Interstate 435 in Clay County after the Hamilton resident fell asleep. Neither driver was reported hurt, but a passenger was injured.

Fifty-three-year-old Renee Lawson of Kansas City was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with minor injuries. She was a passenger in a car driven by 52-year old Manny Lawson of Kansas City. The other driver was 21-year old Chloe Johnson of Hamilton.

The crash happened late Saturday night on I-435 in Kansas City North as both cars were northbound. Ms. Johnson fell asleep, the car she was driving drifted into the middle lane, collided with the other car, and then overturned.

The Johnson vehicle sustained moderate damage, and the other vehicle received minor damage. Manny and Renee Lawson wore seat belt belts, but Ms. Johnson was not using a seat belt.

