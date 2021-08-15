Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrows announced

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Connor Keithley, son of Chad and Betsy Keithley, is the exhibitor of the 2021 Grand Champion Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Connor is from Chillicothe and is a member of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. Connor’s prize-winning crossbred barrow weighed 225 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow honor went to Wyatt Collard of Oronogo. He is the son of Doug and Joy Collard and is a member of the Carthage FFA Chapter. Wyatt’s crossbred barrow weighed 290 pounds.

On Aug. 21, Connor and Wyatt will sell their barrows in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Related