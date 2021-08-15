Motorcycle hit by mattress that came loose from pickup bed sends Iowa woman to hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Shenandoah, Iowa resident was hurt when the motorcycle she was operating was hit by a mattress that came unsecured from a pickup truck near Maryville.

Forty-one-year-old Kathryn Silvestre was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup, 31-year old Cory Cronk of Maryville, was not reported hurt.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 71 just north of Maryville as Silvestre was Southbound on Highway 71 when a mattress came unsecured from the bed of a northbound pickup, slid across the road, and hit the motorcycle. Silvestre was ejected from the motorcycle.

Silvestre was not wearing any safety equipment, Cronk was wearing a seat belt. The motorcycle received moderate damage.

