Woman crashes after losing control, arrested on felony fugitive warrant out of Georgia

The Highway Patrol reports an Omaha, Nebraska woman sustained minor injuries in an accident at Fairport on Friday afternoon prior to being arrested on a fugitive warrant and other allegations.

An ambulance transported 39-year-old Stephanie Robertson to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car Robertson drove traveled west on Northwest Camden Road west of Route A before it ran off the north side of the road. Robertson overcorrected, and the car traveled across the road several times before it went off the south side of the road and came to a rest on its wheels facing west.

The vehicle received moderate damage and it was unknown if Robertson wore a seat belt.

The Patrol arrested Robertson on a felony fugitive warrant out of Monroe County, Georgia for making terrorist threats. She was also accused of felony driving while intoxicated, habitual offender, felony no valid operator’s license, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and no proof of insurance.

