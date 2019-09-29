SUV hydroplanes on I-35 and hits bridge railing

Two Dallas, Texas residents were hurt north of Eagleville when sports utility vehicle hydroplaned on Interstate 35 and hit bridge railing.

A passenger, 52-year old Cynthia Reeves, was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries. The driver, 54-year old Michael Reeves, received minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon eight miles north of Eagleville on Interstate 35 when the Southbound SUV hydroplaned, left the right side of the road, hit a bridge railing, rotated clockwise, hit the bridge railing a second time, skidded across the southbound lanes, and came to rest on its wheels in the median.

The vehicle was demolished and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

