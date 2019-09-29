Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve bidding out of repairs

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen has approved bidding out electric barn roof repairs following a discussion on the number of electric reserve funds released when the city refinanced electric bonds last year.

City Administrator Lance Rains and City Clerk Hattie Rains led the discussion. The cash amount deposited in March 2018 was $98,220.31. The last estimated cost to repair the electric barn roof was about $100,000.

Refinancing of the sewer bonds was finalized with Public Works Director Mark Morey reporting United States Department of Agriculture representatives toured the water and sewer plants last week.

The water department has repaired a number of water main leaks in Gallatin with crews using Bethany’s vacuum trailer to repair five water valves and clean out 20 other valves.

The clarifier at Gallatin’s wastewater plant was closed this summer for repairs. As crews filled the clarifier, they noticed one side was at least seven inches higher than the other. They believe the flood floated the clarifier up while it was down for repairs.

Lance Rains was to notify the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association and the State Emergency Management Agency to file insurance claims. MIRMA notified Rains of the safety grants to be awarded to Gallatin.

Morey had not heard from Herzog, but he said it looked like the company started setting up at the quarry. A feed line pole replacement was completed and the board agreed to make an offer on the milling machine for sale at B and S Equipment Auctions.

An ordinance was accepted to authorize a contract for audit services with John W. Gillum, CPA, LLC. Rains has been working on the 2020 budget and plans to present a draft at the next board meeting.

Stephanie Williams with North Central Missouri Business Facilitation presented a data summary sheet from March 1st, 2016 to September 23rd, 2019. Williams has worked with 211 clients in seven counties and completed 40 business celebrations.

City Police Chief Mark Richards reported road closures were difficult during Chautauqua as there were a few issues relating to the weather. Mayor Barb Ballew said she thought Chautauqua was successful and thanked those involved.

The board changed its first meeting dates in October and November due to Columbus Day and Veterans Day. The Gallatin Board of Aldermen will meet October 15th and 28th as well as November 12th and 25th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares