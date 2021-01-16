Woman accused of stealing drugs from Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin pleads guilty

Reddit Share Pin Share 22 Shares

A Bethany woman accused of stealing drugs from Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin pled guilty in three cases in Daviess County this week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Allison Deann Derwinis pled guilty, in one case to the felonies of stealing—controlled substance/meth manufacturing material and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor exceeded posted speed limit. In another case, she pled guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. She also pled guilty, in another case, to the felonies of stealing—controlled substance/meth manufacturing material, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and harassment as well as misdemeanor abuse of the elderly, disabled, or vulnerable person.

A sentencing assessment was ordered for Derwinis in each case. The cases were continued to March 10th for sentencing.

Probable cause statements from Daviess County Deputy Dalton Youtsey said he stopped Derwinis for speeding and failing to stop at or before a stop sign. Upon searching her vehicle, Youtsey said he found a bottle labeled Lorazepam with a clear liquid inside as well as other items commonly used to ingest drugs.

Derwinis, who was a nurse at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab, reportedly said the drug belonged to a resident there, and she was going to take it back. She also admitted to cutting out another resident’s Hydromorphone pills and replacing them with over the counter allergy pills.

Youtsey also accused Derwinis of sending threatening messages to another woman.

