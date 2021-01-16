Spickard man arrested on multiple offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Spickard man in Grundy County the night of January 15th on multiple allegations.

Fifty-two-year-old Vance Gannon was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, speeding 93 miles per hour in a 60 zone, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failing to drive on the right half of the road.

Other allegations included passing a vehicle on the right, going 104 in a 45 zone, and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Gannon was taken to the Grundy County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

