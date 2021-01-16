Iowa man injured in crash on I-35 near Bethany; arrested on multiple allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Winterset, Iowa man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road two miles north of Bethany the night of January 15th. Forty-nine-year-old Preston Wilmes was later arrested on several allegations.

An ambulance transported him to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The pickup traveled north on Interstate 35 before going off the road, striking a crossover, becoming airborne, and coming to rest in the median on its wheels. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol arrested Wilmes and accused him of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and not wearing a seat belt.

