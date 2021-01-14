Winter weather returns to northern Missouri with a Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory

Reddit Share Pin Share 137 Shares

Just when most of the snow has melted in Northern Missouri, Mother Nature throws a curveball at us. Beginning Friday morning, portions of northwestern Missouri will fall under a Blizzard Warning with portions of north-central Missouri falling under a Winter Weather Advisory.

A Blizzard Warning will take effect beginning at Midnight Friday morning through 6 pm Friday evening for residents of Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth counties.

Blizzard conditions are expected in those counties with an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow, and winds gusting to 50 mph. Residents can plan on slippery road conditions, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The Forecast as of Thursday morning, for those that will fall under the Blizzard Warning, is as follows:

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 4 pm, then a chance of rain between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 33. Breezy, with a north northwest wind of 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Meanwhile, residents in Adair, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, and Putnam counties will fall under a Winter Weather Advisory that takes effect from 6 am on Friday morning through 6 pm Friday evening.

Residents of those counties can expect total snow accumulation of up to two inches with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

The weather will cause roads to become slippery and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The forecast as of Thursday morning, for those falling under the Winter Weather Advisory, is a follows:

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 4 pm, then a chance of rain between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of snow after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind of 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday: Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 33. Breezy, with a north northwest wind of 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Residents can check road conditions which are updated frequently on the MoDOT website.

