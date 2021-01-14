Evergy electric customers to see monthly bills increase beginning February 1, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved requests filed by Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Metro to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills. The charge allows Evergy to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

An Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the charge increase by about 28 cents a month to about $5.06 per month. An Evergy Metro residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the charge drop by about 40 cents per month to about $6 a month. The changes will take effect on February 1st.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to about 347,400 customers in Missouri counties including Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Carroll, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Ray, and Worth. Evergy Metro provides electric services to about 292,700 customers in Missouri counties, including Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton.

