Winners announced in FFA judging competition on NCMC campus

FFA judging teams from Trenton, Grundy R-5, Milan, North Harrison, and Cameron from this area captured first place honors yesterday when various ag contests were held at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

Those top placings include Trenton in meats, Grundy R-5 in farm management, Milan in FFA knowledge, North Harrison of Eagleville in agronomy, and Cameron in poultry. Other area schools had teams take second place in some of the categories including Princeton teams finishing second in meats and soils; Chillicothe teams were second in FFA knowledge and poultry. North Harrison was second in forestry and horses. Gilman City had an FFA judging team take second place in agronomy.

As for top-ranked individuals Thursday: Trenton FFA members Mackenzie McAtee, McKenna Cox, and Grace Allen were first through third in judging meats. From Grundy R-5, Emma Baxter and Kendra Betz were ranked first and second. Princeton FFA students Kyla Coffman and Kylie Willet were first in knowledge and livestock competition respectively. Gilman City’s Robyn Snuffer was the top-ranked individual in agronomy. Gallatin’s Addison Burns took first place in entomology. A Cameron student, Abigail Robinson, won top honors in judging of poultry.

North Central Missouri College reported about 1,600 agriculture students, representing more than 70 high schools, were at Trenton Thursday to practice their judging skills in 13 career development events.