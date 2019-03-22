Annual grant funds now available for Northwest transportation safety programs

Over the past several years agencies and programs across Northwest Missouri have received almost no funding for programs working towards reducing the number of injuries and fatalities on our roads. With more than 60 fatalities in the 20 counties of Northwest Missouri during 2018, the work is not over yet. To assist agencies in this fight towards zero deaths in Northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is once again issuing grants.

Beginning March 26, the coalition will begin accepting applications for our next round of grant funding for the 2020 fiscal year.

“The final numbers aren’t in yet, but our region saw a nearly 15 percent increase in fatalities resulting from car crashes from 2017 to 2018,” says Chance Long, chair of the coalition’s Northwest Region. “Even one death from a car crash is too many. We want to partner with the great agencies and organizations who need some assistance to help them complete traffic safety programs that may otherwise have to be shelved due to lack of funds.”

Organizations eligible to apply for these funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement, health departments, and others. Online grant applications are now: Grant Application. Completed applications are due by the close of business on Friday, April 26, 2019, with award announcements to be made in July. All awarded funds must be spent and all reimbursement paperwork submitted prior to May 1, 2020.

To be eligible for the grants, programs must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in Missouri’s Blueprint document. These include serious crash types, high-risk drivers and occupants, special vehicles, vulnerable roadway users, and special roadway environments. The more widespread the impact the program has, and the longer it lasts, the better chance it has to receive some of the limited funds. Further information on these emphasis areas is available in the Blueprint for Safer Roadways available for download at www.savemolives.com.

Two mini grant-writing workshops, to assist those who may apply for the grant, will be held. Representatives from the coalition will walk grant applicants through the process and answer any questions the applicants may have. All potential grant applicants are encouraged to attend one of the workshops, if possible.

Thursday, March 28, at the Missouri Department of Transportation office located at 3602 North Belt Highway in St. Joseph: 10-11 a.m. OR 5-6 p.m.

If you’d like to learn more about the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, a meeting will be held Tuesday, May 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Missouri Department of Transportation office located at 3602 North Belt Highway in St. Joseph. The meeting is open to anyone interested in saving lives and preventing serious injuries on Missouri roadways.

For more information, contact Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Chairperson Chance Long at 816-236-1489 , or your local regional planning commission, as noted on the application.