Winners announced in “Chalk on the Walk” event in downtown Trenton

Winners have been announced for Five Points Alive and Main Street Trenton’s Chalk on the Walk.

Alyssa Bunnell received first place in the youth category with the entry titled “Hummingbird”. Alexandria Anderson Ely placed second with “Rainbow”.

In the teen category, Taylor Richmond’s “Up” received first place, and Cole Soptic’s “Downtown Trenton 5 Points” placed second.

Adult winners were Sheridan Mounce, first place with “Trenton Icons” and Ashlen Busick, second with “Tiles”.

Rita Hamilton received the Judges Choice with “Bluebird”.

Chalk on the Walk spokesperson Sena Arnold says first place winners received $50, second place $25, and judges choice $20.00. The chalk art entries were named by judges.