Tire blows out on concrete truck southeast of Harris; driver from Milan life-flighted to Des Moines

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained serious injuries when a tire blew out on a concrete truck, and it overturned five miles southeast of Harris on Friday morning.

An air ambulance transported Luis Gama-Tovar to the Methodist Medical Center of Des Moines, Iowa.

The concrete truck traveled west on Route E before the tire blew out on the front axle causing the vehicle to run off the left side of the road and strike an embankment before it overturned and struck a fence.

The driver wore a seat belt and the concrete truck was totaled.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Ambulance, Medicine Creek, Galt, and Milan fire departments and Air Evac assisted at the scene of the crash.