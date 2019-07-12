Clark man injured when van strikes rear of big rig and catches fire south of Breckenridge

The Highway Patrol reports a Clark man sustained moderate injuries when the van he drove struck a tractor-trailer one mile south of Breckenridge Friday morning, and the van caught on fire.

Emergency medical services transported 31-year-old Dakota VanLandingham to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Tractor-trailer driver 27-year-old Lester Mead of Pleasantville, Iowa was reported as not injured.

VanLandingham was distracted and struck the rear of the truck as it was turning north from westbound Highway 36 onto Route M. Both vehicles came to rest at the intersection of U. S. 36 and Route M in the driving lane before the van became engulfed in flames.

The van was totaled, and the tractor-trailer received moderate damage. Both drivers wore safety devices.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, as well as the Braymer Fire Department, assisted at the scene of the crash.