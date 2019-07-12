Pattonsburg man killed in motorcycle crash south of Bethany

A Pattonsburg man died as the result of a motorcycle crash eight miles south of Bethany on Friday morning shortly after 7:00 am.

The Highway Patrol reports an ambulance transported 65-year-old Danny Daniel to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany where he was pronounced dead approximately two hours after the crash.

The motorcycle traveled north on U. S. Highway 69 when Daniel reportedly attempted to avoid striking a deer and began to skid. The vehicle struck the deer, ran off the east side of the road, and ejected Daniel. Daniel came to rest partially in the northbound lane and partially on the east shoulder of U. S. 69. The motorcycle came to rest on the east side of the road facing southwest.

Daniel was wearing safety equipment with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisting at the scene of the crash.

This is the first fatality accident in Harrison County investigated by the Patrol in 2019.