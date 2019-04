Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard has announced Wilson Township will hold a special election for the board.

The election to break the tie between Ronald Owens and Russ Thompson will be held May 21st. Voting will be held at the Laredo Community Building from 6 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night.

In April 2nd’s election, Adam Cooksey received 58 votes for one of the two Wilson Township board seats. Owens and Thompson both got 53 votes.