Trenton Chamber to host Father-Daughter Dance

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Father-Daughter Dance next month.

Girls three to 12 years old and their fathers are invited to attend the “Enchanted Fairytale Forest”-themed event in the Trenton R-9 High School gym the night of May 17th from 6 to 8 o’clock. Refreshments will be provided, and there will be an opportunity for pictures.

A father-daughter duo will cost $15, and an additional daughter will be $5. Tickets will be available at the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Office at 611 East Ninth Street Monday.