Jamesport City Council addresses employee salaries

The Jamesport City Council accepted an ordinance regarding employee salary at its meeting on Monday.

The ordinance set the salary for utility personnel Ray Bontrager at $15 per hour and Trent Brewer at $14 per hour. It also set City Clerk Shelley Page’s salary at $12.50 per hour and the assistant city clerk’s at $7.50 per hour.

Page swore in council members Geoff Eads, Gary Alexander, and Mayor Dana Urton. The officers stayed the same, with Eads as the street commissioner, Alexander as mayor pro-tem, Rob Murphy finance, and Freda Garner cemetery.

After a closed session, the council approved giving Brewer a $1 per hour raise after his 60-day probationary period. The pay for the assistant city clerk’s position was also increased to the Missouri state minimum wage of $8.60 per hour.