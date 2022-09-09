Whistleblower allegations leads Pentagon watchdog to open review into Biden administration Afghan vetting failures

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Responding to a letter from U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General announced they will review whistleblower allegations that the Biden Administration failed to properly vet hundreds of Afghan evacuees who have entered the United States, despite appearing on a DoD watchlist that includes known suspected terrorists.

DoD OIG also announced they will review allegations that DoD and National Security Council officials cut corners and “did not follow proper procedures when processing evacuees in Afghanistan and at staging bases.”

In August, Senators Hawley and Johnson sent a letter to DoD OIG calling for an immediate investigation into new DoD whistleblower allegations, including:

The Biden Administration evacuated 324 individuals from Afghanistan into the United States who appeared on DoD’s watchlist, which includes known suspected terrorists.



The White House and DoD officials directed agency personnel to cut corners and not conduct full fingerprint tests of Afghan evacuees.



Department of Homeland Security (DHS) staff have been authorized to delete old biometric data, whenever they personally believe such information is out of date, which could compromise the integrity of existing databases and undermine national security.

Click here to view the full response from the AIG, or read below.