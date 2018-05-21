Weekend crash claims the life of Memphis, Missouri man

A weekend crash in northeast Missouri has claimed one life, injured another, and resulted in a driving while intoxication accusation for a third person.

The highway patrol said 24-year-old Harley Stone and his passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Blessing, both of Memphis, Missouri, were ejected when the car they were in collided with a pickup in Scotland County early Sunday morning.

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene with Blessing listed with serious injuries and taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Christopher Chabert, also of Memphis, was not injured.

An investigator noted both the car and pickup were on Scotland County road 456 when they collided in the center at the crest of a hill.

The highway patrol arrest report accuses Chabert of driving while intoxicated in the 4 am fatal accident who was taken to the Scotland County Jail.

