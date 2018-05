High School students in agriculture education courses receive technical skills certificates

High school students enrolled in agriculture education courses have the unique opportunity to go beyond the classroom and learn real-world applications in a number of disciplines.

Whether it is in agricultural mechanics, livestock evaluation, or a dozen other areas of learning, the Missouri Agricultural Skills and Knowledge Assessment Industry Recognized Credential (MOASK IRC) program recognizes students performing at a proficient level as determined by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

Sixty-four students from the Litton Agriculture Education Center have completed the required education/training and demonstrated proficiency in one or several of 15 skill areas are:

Lydia Anderson–Horse Evaluation; Mack Anderson–Soils Evaluation; Marley Anderson–Farm Business Management; McKenzie Anderson–Farm Business Management; Mason Baxter–Dairy Cattle Evaluation; Sydney Baxter-Livestock Evaluation; Madison Biswell-Horse Evaluation; Elena Boon-Farm Business Management; Isaiah Boon-Farm Business Management; Tucker Burtch-Dairy Cattle Evaluation; Kaylie Campbell-Farm Business Management; Wade Campbell-Agricultural Mechanics & Farm Business Management; Austin Case-Farm Business Management; Jessie Case-Horse Evaluation; Katelyn Clariday-Farm Business Management; Kennedy Corzette-Meats Evaluation; Lainie Cowan-Agronomy; Liberty Cox-Farm Business Management; Olivia Cross-Forestry; Elitza Crouch-Farm Business Management; Eric Davis-Farm Business Management; Jylian Davis-Farm Business Management; Cameron Dudley-Agronomy; Gracie Ellis-Farm Business Management; Macy Gutshall-Agronomy; Emilee Haley-Farm Business Management; Gabby Hapes-Dairy Cattle Evaluation; Ben Hayen-Farm Business Management; Peyton Hein-Farm Business Management; Rachel Holt-Agronomy; Luke Hopper-Forestry; Brooke Horton-Horse Evaluation; Hunter Horton-Farm Business Management & Agricultural Mechanics; Molly Jones-Farm Business Management; Connor Keithley-Poultry Evaluation; Kiley Kirkpatrick-Agronomy; Kaylee Lewis-Livestock Evaluation; Adler Marshall-Farm Business Management; Alayna Mason-Meats Evaluation; Sam Meservey-Soils Evaluation; Cameron Moore-Farm Business Management; Chase Neptune-Poultry Evaluation; Lane Peters-Farm Business Management; Maggie Pfaff-Livestock Evaluation; Montana Plattner-Agronomy; Sheldon Rader-Poultry Evaluation; Christian Reed-Farm Business Management & Agricultural Mechanics; Kim Roney-Farm Business Management; Brittney Rudd-Farm Business Management; Konner Sewell-Farm Business Management; Aundraya Shady-Horse Evaluation; Claire Shipp-Farm Business Management; Spencer Shira-Poultry Evaluation; Chandler Stedem-Dairy Cattle Evaluation; Julia Stimpson-Dairy Cattle Evaluation; Gracelyn Swank-Horse Evaluation; Magy Thomas-Meats Evaluation; Drew Toedebusch-Farm Business Management; Catey Trout-Livestock Evaluation; Tucker Wagers-Poultry Evaluation; Dawson Wheeler-Meats Evaluation; Madelyn Wilford-Forestry; Taylor Wilkison-Farm Business Management; Bryce Wolf-Forestry.

Grand River Technical School joined the Livingston County Farm Bureau Board in presenting the MOASK IRC certificates.

The technical skills assessments are conducted much like FFA judging events, but the results are used to determine a student’s proficiency and not for competitive award purposes. The program compliments the three circle model for delivering agricultural education in schools. The circles represent learning in the classroom, leadership development through the FFA and hands-on training through each student’s Supervised Agricultural Experience.

Sponsors Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture partner with DESE and take an active role in the program. County Farm Bureau leaders are responsible for verifying the rigor of each event, ensuring requirements are met and providing certificates for students deemed proficient.

“Ultimately, we want to add value to the experiences our youth gain through agriculture education,” said Sherry Jones. “We believe these credentials will benefit students as they pursue higher education and/or vocational training, apply for scholarships and ultimately enter the workforce.

