Weather summary for November indicates snowfall totaled 6-1/4 inches

The National Weather Service, entering last month, had predicted November would be colder than normal, with a moderate chance for above normal precipitation.

The long-range forecast turned out to be accurate for temperatures, however, November had less than average moisture despite measurable precipitation on ten dates, including measurable snow on four of those dates.

Snowfall in November totaled six-and-one quarter inches at the fire station on 17th and Harris where official measurements are taken. There were 3.5 inches measured for the 24-hour period ending at 7 o’clock the morning of November 26th, a record-setting 1.5 inches on November 10th, a record-tying one inch on November 9th, and one-quarter inch on November 18th.

The six-and-one quarter inches (6.25) of snow in November was one inch less than what was measured at the KTTN studios in downtown Trenton. The main difference was the 24-hour period ending at 7 o’clock the morning of November 26th when three and one-half inches of snow were measured and four to five inches were measured in downtown Trenton. Drifting from the blizzard made it difficult to determine the exact amount.

With a one-quarter inch of snow in Trenton during the month of October, the totals thus far this season are six and one-half inches at the fire station and 7.5 inches of snow at the KTTN studios which compares to 12.5 inches of snow during the entire season a year ago.

Rain and melted precipitation during November in Trenton totaled one-and-three-tenths inches which is about one inch (.99) below average. That left the moisture deficit for the year in Trenton at 10.66 inches through November 30th.

Temperatures last month in Trenton were about nine-and-one half degrees colder than average for highs and six point 3 degrees colder for lows. Highs averaged slightly over 42 degrees and with lows tipping the thermometer at 27.7 degrees.

Checking KTTN records for monthly the temperature averages dating back to 1980, this year had the coldest November highs and the third coldest lows, however, this November’s averages were not much different than those in three other years.

There was a record low of ten degrees on November 10th which was 26 degrees below average for that date. The temperature also dipped to ten degrees on November 26th which was 19 degrees below average.

The warmest temperature last month in Trenton was 61 degrees on November 22nd, Thanksgiving day, which was 12 degrees above average.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, entering December, reports there was a slighter higher than equal chance for above average temperatures this month. There was a slight to moderate chance for precipitation to be above average in December.

Average precipitation for the month of December in Trenton is 1.74 inches, so we already have a good start towards that amount.