Audio: Ameren Missouri to offer subscription based solar power to customers

Ameren Missouri, the state’s largest utility, plans to start offering some power through renewable energy sources. It’s building a solar facility in St. Louis County that’ll generate a megawatt of power.

Ameren spokesperson Matt Forck says the program is subscription based which means the costs are only incurred by those who want solar power.

John Hickey with the environmental group Sierra Club of Missouri says the first steps the utility is now taking are a refreshing sign given its history as a major polluter.

Ameren says it will be adding a significant amount of clean resources onto the grid with a goal of reducing carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050.