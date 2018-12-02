Missing Moberly man, subject of Endangered Silver Advisory, found dead

An elderly Moberly man who was the subject of an Endangered Silver Advisory due to being reported missing was pronounced dead after a traffic accident.

Fatally injured was 81-year old Donald McCreary of Moberly who was involved in a motor vehicle accident Friday morning two miles west of Moberly on Route BB. The eastbound sports utility vehicle driven by McCreary traveled off the left side of the road and crossed a field striking several trees. McCreary was found Saturday morning.

An Endangered Silvery Advisory was issued on Friday by the Moberly Police Department Friday morning. The advisory noted that McCreary had dementia, was hearing impaired and walked with a cane.

The patrol reported McCreary was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the SUV was demolished.