Senator Dan Hegeman selected as Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman

Incoming Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz announced his intention to appoint Senator Dan Hegeman as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The 100th Missouri General Assembly will convene its first regular legislative session on Wednesday, January 9.

The Appropriations Committee is tasked with giving preliminary approval to the state operating budget for each fiscal year. As the Legislature’s only constitutionally mandated duty is to pass a balanced budget, the Appropriations chairmanship is considered one of the most important positions in the Senate.

The appointment comes several weeks before the start of the legislative session for planning purposes. Budget writers from both the legislative and executive branches ordinarily meet in early December to forecast state revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.

“It is an honor to be selected as chairman of the Appropriations Committee,” Sen. Hegeman said. “I promise to treat this new responsibility with the utmost dedication. I will do all that I can to ensure the function of state government continues to run as effectively as possible.”

First elected to the Missouri Senate in 2014, Sen. Hegeman represents the 12th Senatorial District, which is comprised of 15 counties in northwest Missouri. Before his selection as Appropriations chairman, Sen. Hegeman served as chairman of the Senate Local Government and Elections Committee. Prior to his time in the Senate, Sen. Hegeman served in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Senator Hegeman is a lifelong farmer and part owner of a six-generation family owned row crop and cattle farm in Andrew County. He and his wife, Fran, live on the family’s farm near Cosby and have four children.