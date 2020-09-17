Virtual instruction implemented as Macon School District hit hard with COVID-19

The Macon R-1 School District is dealing with a considerable number of students and staff affected by COVID-19. The numbers have gone up to the point that the Macon High School and Career Center as of Tuesday went to all virtual or on-line instruction.

Information from Superintendent Scott Jarvis said students have tested positive at all four buildings of the school district. Teachers, he said, have tested positive at the Macon Middle School and Macon High School. Teachers also were quarantined at all four buildings.

Jarvis reported double-digit numbers of students have tested positive with a total of 286 said to be in quarantine. Fifteen staff members in the Macon School District are either positive for COVID-19, quarantined, or being tested.

Over the last several days, Jarvis said over 100 students at the high school and the career center have been placed on quarantine due to close contact with positive cases. Because of the increased numbers, the superintendent announced all school athletics, practices, and other school events at Macon have been canceled until further notice.

The most recent announcement indicates the high school and career center of Macon are to return to in-person classes on September 28th.

